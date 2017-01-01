Lentil "Pâté" With Apples

Photo: Travis Rathbone; Styling: Megan Hedgpeth
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
5 Mins
Chill Time
2 Hours
Total Time
2 Hours 25 Mins
Yield
24 pieces (serving size: 3 pieces)
Laraine Perri
March 2016

Lentils are loaded with protein, folate, potassium and magnesium. Plus, 1 cup has 15 grams of filling fiber.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 large shallot, thinly sliced
  • 1 large clove garlic, minced, (about 2 tsp.)
  • 1/4 cup plus 1 Tbsp. dry-roasted, unsalted pistachios
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 cup canned lentils, rinsed and drained
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons sherry vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon unsalted butter, softened
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh thyme
  • 1 tart apple

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 93
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 1mg
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 11g
  • Sodium per serving 63mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 18mg

How to Make It

In a small nonstick skillet, warm oil over medium heat. Add shallot; sauté until soft and lightly golden, about 4 minutes. Add garlic and sauté for 1 minute longer.

In a mini food processor, combine 1/4 cup pistachios and a pinch of salt; pulse until finely chopped. Add lentils, vinegar and shallot mixture; season generously with salt and pepper. Pulse to combine. Add 2 to 3 tsp. water; pulse until smooth. Transfer to a small bowl and stir in butter, parsley and thyme. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or up to overnight.

Just before serving, core and cut apple into thin wedges (about 24 pieces). Spread 1 tsp. pâté over each apple slice. Chop remaining pistachios, sprinkle over apple slices and serve.
 

