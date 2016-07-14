Easy Eggs in a Cup

Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
20 Mins
Total Time
30 Mins
Yield
4
Andrew Weil, MD
March 2016

Spinach and egg yolks have lutein and zeaxanthin, which are essential for eye health. The fat in the yolks helps your body absorb the nutrients more easily.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 cup finely diced onion
  • Pinch of crushed red pepper flakes
  • 1 clove garlic, pressed and left to sit for 10 minutes
  • 4 cups tightly packed baby spinach
  • Sea salt
  • Pinch of freshly grated nutmeg
  • 1/4 cup grated Parmesan
  • 4 large eggs
  • Pinch of freshly ground black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 152
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 190mg
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 10g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 7g
  • Sodium per serving 507mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 120mg

How to Make It

Preheat oven to 375°F. In a large skillet, warm oil over medium heat. Add onion and red pepper flakes and sauté until onion is translucent, about 3 minutes. Stir in garlic; sauté for 30 seconds. Stir in spinach and a pinch of salt; cook until spinach is wilted and tender, about 30 seconds. Remove skillet from heat and stir in nutmeg.

Lightly grease 4 small ramekins. For each ramekin, spoon in one-fourth of spinach mixture, then sprinkle on 1 Tbsp. cheese. Gently crack 1 egg on top of cheese, then sprinkle with black pepper and a pinch of salt.

Bake until very little liquid remains, 12 to 14 minutes. Let cool for 3 minutes, then run a knife around inside edge of each ramekin to loosen egg. With knife or a spatula, carefully transfer to 4 plates and serve.
 

Recipes adapted with permission from the publisher, Little Brown and Company, from "Fast Food, Good Food" by Andrew Weil, MD. Copyright © 2015

