Easy Eggs in a Cup

Preheat oven to 375°F. In a large skillet, warm oil over medium heat. Add onion and red pepper flakes and sauté until onion is translucent, about 3 minutes. Stir in garlic; sauté for 30 seconds. Stir in spinach and a pinch of salt; cook until spinach is wilted and tender, about 30 seconds. Remove skillet from heat and stir in nutmeg.



Lightly grease 4 small ramekins. For each ramekin, spoon in one-fourth of spinach mixture, then sprinkle on 1 Tbsp. cheese. Gently crack 1 egg on top of cheese, then sprinkle with black pepper and a pinch of salt.



Bake until very little liquid remains, 12 to 14 minutes. Let cool for 3 minutes, then run a knife around inside edge of each ramekin to loosen egg. With knife or a spatula, carefully transfer to 4 plates and serve.

