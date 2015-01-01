- Calories per serving 237
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 2mg
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 41g
- Sodium per serving 11mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 41mg
Apricot and Chocolate Puffed Rice Bars
Dried apricots are rich in beta-carotene, an antioxidant that's key for healthy skin and eyes.
How to Make It
Line a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan with parchment. In a small pan, cook honey over medium heat until reduced by half, 2 to 4 minutes.
In a large bowl, combine coconut, almonds, apricots, cocoa nibs, puffed rice and vanilla; pour over hot honey. Mix with a wooden spoon until everything is well-coated. Spoon into prepared loaf pan and place another piece of parchment on top. Use your hands to firmly push mixture into all corners until surface is even. Refrigerate for 2 hours.
Remove mixture from loaf pan, place on a cutting board, strip off parchment and slice into 6 portions. Melt chocolate in microwave on low power in 15-second increments, stirring between each, until melted, about 1 minute total. Pour into a pastry bag fitted with a small plain tip (or a ziplock bag with a corner snipped off) and drizzle over rice bars. Serve immediately, or store in an airtight container for up to 5 days.
Recipes adapted with permission from the publisher, Jacqui Small LLP, from "Fitness Gourmet" by Christian Coates. Copyright © 2015