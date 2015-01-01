Apricot and Chocolate Puffed Rice Bars

Photo: Yuki Suguira
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
4 Mins
Chill Time
2 Hours
Total Time
2 Hours 19 Mins
Yield
6 bars
Christian Coates
March 2016

Dried apricots are rich in beta-carotene, an antioxidant that's key for healthy skin and eyes.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup honey
  • 1/4 cup unsweetened flaked coconut
  • 1/4 cup slivered almonds
  • 1/2 cup chopped dried apricots
  • 1 tablespoon plus 1 tsp. cocoa nibs
  • 1 ounce unsweetened puffed rice cereal
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 3/4 ounces white chocolate

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 237
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 2mg
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 41g
  • Sodium per serving 11mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 41mg

How to Make It

Line a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan with parchment. In a small pan, cook honey over medium heat until reduced by half, 2 to 4 minutes.

In a large bowl, combine coconut, almonds, apricots, cocoa nibs, puffed rice and vanilla; pour over hot honey. Mix with a wooden spoon until everything is well-coated. Spoon into prepared loaf pan and place another piece of parchment on top. Use your hands to firmly push mixture into all corners until surface is even. Refrigerate for 2 hours.

Remove mixture from loaf pan, place on a cutting board, strip off parchment and slice into 6 portions. Melt chocolate in microwave on low power in 15-second increments, stirring between each, until melted, about 1 minute total. Pour into a pastry bag fitted with a small plain tip (or a ziplock bag with a corner snipped off) and drizzle over rice bars. Serve immediately, or store in an airtight container for up to 5 days.
 

Recipes adapted with permission from the publisher, Jacqui Small LLP, from "Fitness Gourmet" by Christian Coates. Copyright © 2015

