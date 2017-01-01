Pork Loin Chops With Apple and Shallot

Photo: Romula Yanes; Styling: Megan Hedgpeth
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
30 Mins
Total Time
35 Mins
Yield
4
Caroline Wright
March 2016

An apple a day can help you shop smarter. In a study, people who ate the fruit before hitting a grocery store bought 25% more fruits and veggies than those who didn't.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 4 4-oz. pork loin chops
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 shallots, sliced about 1/4 inch thick (about 1 cup)
  • 4 sprigs thyme
  • 2 medium apples (about 1 lb. total), cored and sliced 1/4 inch thick
  • 1/2 cup brut wine or dry cider
  • 1 tablespoon cold unsalted butter

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 327
  • Fat per serving 12g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 81mg
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 25g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 24g
  • Sodium per serving 305mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 34mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Step 2

Step 3

