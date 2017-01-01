- Calories per serving 179
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 10mg
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 24g
- Sodium per serving 139mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 65mg
Roasted Figs With Goat Cheese, Honey and Pepper
Photo: Romula Yanes; Styling: Megan Hedgpeth
To add a layer of flavor, sprinkle on a teaspoon or two of fresh rosemary or thyme after you salt and pepper the figs.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 425°F. Trim stems from figs and slice inhalf lengthwise. Sandwich fig halves with cheese; arrange figs standing up in a 6-inch heavy- bottom skillet (preferably cast-iron). Drizzle with honey and oil; sprinkle with 1/8 tsp. each salt and pepper. Roast until warm and bubbly, 15 to 20 minutes. Serve with baguette slices, if desired.