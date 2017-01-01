Roasted Figs With Goat Cheese, Honey and Pepper

Photo: Romula Yanes; Styling: Megan Hedgpeth
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
20 Mins
Total Time
25 Mins
Yield
4
Caroline Wright
March 2016

To add a layer of flavor, sprinkle on a teaspoon or two of fresh rosemary or thyme after you salt and pepper the figs.

Ingredients

  • 8 fresh figs, such as Mission, rinsed and patted dry
  • 3 ounces goat cheese, crumbled or cut into 8 large chunks
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • Multigrain baguette slices, for serving, optional

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 179
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 10mg
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 24g
  • Sodium per serving 139mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 65mg

How to Make It

Preheat oven to 425°F. Trim stems from figs and slice inhalf lengthwise. Sandwich fig halves with cheese; arrange figs standing up in a 6-inch heavy- bottom skillet (preferably cast-iron). Drizzle with honey and oil; sprinkle with 1/8 tsp. each salt and pepper. Roast until warm and bubbly, 15 to 20 minutes. Serve with baguette slices, if desired.

