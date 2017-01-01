- Calories per serving 334
- Fat per serving 25g
- Saturated fat per serving 7g
- Cholesterol per serving 21mg
- Fiber per serving 8g
- Protein per serving 9g
- Carbohydrate per serving 22g
- Sodium per serving 527mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Calcium per serving 210mg
Pear and Endive Chopped Salad
Photo: Romula Yanes; Styling: Megan Hedgpeth
Pears are ripe when they yield to gentle pressure next to the stem. If yours aren't quite ready, let them stand at room temperature for a day or two.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
In a large bowl, whisk together vinegar, oil and 1/4 tsp. eachsalt and pepper. Add endives, parsley and pears; toss to coat in dressing. Arrange on 4 plates, top with pecans and a slice of blue cheese and serve.