Pasta with Marinated Tomatoes and Feta

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook pasta until al dente, about 10 minutes or according to package instructions.



In final 5 minutes of cooking, warm oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add garlic; sauté until just beginning to turn golden, about 1 minute. Add tomatoes and their juices. Cook, tossing, until tomatoes begin to soften, about 1 minute. Drain pasta, reserving 1/4 cup cooking water; add pasta to skillet. Cover and let simmer over low heat until tomatoes have collapsed and pasta is coated with sauce, about 2 minutes. Add reserved cooking water 1 tsp. at a time if mixture seems dry. Spoon pasta into 4 serving bowls. Top with feta, season with pepper and serve.

