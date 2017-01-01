- Calories per serving 433
- Fat per serving 19g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 78mg
- Fiber per serving 9g
- Protein per serving 38g
- Carbohydrate per serving 25g
- Sodium per serving 816mg
- Iron per serving 5mg
- Calcium per serving 45mg
Seared Salmon with Orange-Lentil Salad
Photo: Christopher Testani; Styling: Alma Melendez
Got leftover lentils? Try tossing into salads for a protein boost, or smear a bit of goat cheese on crostini and top with lentils for a smart snack.
How to Make It
In a 12-inch nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat until very hot. Season salmon generously with salt and pepper; add to skillet top-side down and cook, undisturbed, until deep golden, about 4 minutes. Turn and sear on opposite side until just barely cooked through, 1 1/2 to 3 minutes longer, depending on thickness.
While salmon is cooking, stir orange zest, juice and red onion into lentils. Divide salad among 4 plates, top with salmon and serve.