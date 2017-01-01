Crispy Polenta with Warm Lentils and Kale

Photo: Christopher Testani; Styling: Alma Melendez
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
10 Mins
Total Time
15 Mins
Yield
4
Laraine Perri
March 2016

For a creamy pulse-based dinner, you can't go wrong with this 5-ingredient dish. Thanks to superfoods like lentils and kale, it'll keep you full and satisfied with 11 grams of fiber and 12 grams of protein.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon plus 2 tsp. extra-virgin olive oil
  • 8 1/2-inch slices prepared polenta, in a tube
  • 2 cups marinated lentils
  • 2 cups precooked kale
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped drained oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 383
  • Fat per serving 17g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 11g
  • Protein per serving 12g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 42g
  • Sodium per serving 797mg
  • Iron per serving 5mg
  • Calcium per serving 125mg

How to Make It

1. In a 12-inch nonstick skillet, heat 1 Tbsp. oil over medium- high heat. Add polenta and cook until golden and crisp on 1 side, 6 to 7 minutes. Turn and cook for about 3 minutes longer.

2. While polenta is cooking, combine lentils, kale and sun-dried tomatoes in a large saucepan. Place over medium heat and cook, stirring often, until warmed through, about 3 minutes. Place 2 polenta rounds on each of 4 plates. Top with warm lentil mixture, drizzle with remaining 2 tsp. oil and serve.

