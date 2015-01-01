Roasted Kabocha Squash and Quinoa Soup

Photo: Evi Abeler
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
1 Hour 5 Mins
Total Time
1 Hour 25 Mins
Yield
4
Candace Kumai
March 2016

A really hearty lunch

One of the great things about kabocha squash is that you don't need to peel it. Eat the skin! It's full of beta-carotene, iron, and vitamins.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 yellow onion, finely diced
  • 2 cloves garlic, crushed
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1 large kabocha squash, unpeeled, halved, seeded and cut into 3/4-inch cubes
  • 8 cups low-sodium vegetable broth
  • 3/4 cup uncooked quinoa
  • 1 tablespoon Bragg Liquid Aminos
  • 1/2 cup shredded lacinato kale leaves

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 300
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 8g
  • Protein per serving 7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 49g
  • Sodium per serving 458mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 148mg

How to Make It

1. In a large stockpot, warm oil over medium-low heat. Add onion and cook, stirring often, until soft, 8 to 10 minutes. Add garlic and bay leaves and cook, stirring often, until fragrant, about 5 minutes.

2. Add squash to pot and cook, stirring often, until it begins to develop some color, about 8 minutes. Pour in broth and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer for about 15 minutes. Raise heat to medium- low, add quinoa and simmer for 15 minutes.

3. Stir in Bragg Liquid Aminos and kale and heat just until kale has wilted slightly. Serve immediately.

Recipes adapted with permission from the publisher, Harper Wave, an imprint of Harper Collins Publisher, from "Clean Green Eats" by Candace Kumai. Copyright © 2015

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up