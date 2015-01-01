Roasted Kabocha Squash and Quinoa Soup

1. In a large stockpot, warm oil over medium-low heat. Add onion and cook, stirring often, until soft, 8 to 10 minutes. Add garlic and bay leaves and cook, stirring often, until fragrant, about 5 minutes.



2. Add squash to pot and cook, stirring often, until it begins to develop some color, about 8 minutes. Pour in broth and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer for about 15 minutes. Raise heat to medium- low, add quinoa and simmer for 15 minutes.



3. Stir in Bragg Liquid Aminos and kale and heat just until kale has wilted slightly. Serve immediately.



