- Calories per serving 300
- Fat per serving 9g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Fiber per serving 8g
- Protein per serving 7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 49g
- Sodium per serving 458mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Calcium per serving 148mg
Roasted Kabocha Squash and Quinoa Soup
Photo: Evi Abeler
A really hearty lunch
One of the great things about kabocha squash is that you don't need to peel it. Eat the skin! It's full of beta-carotene, iron, and vitamins.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
1. In a large stockpot, warm oil over medium-low heat. Add onion and cook, stirring often, until soft, 8 to 10 minutes. Add garlic and bay leaves and cook, stirring often, until fragrant, about 5 minutes.
2. Add squash to pot and cook, stirring often, until it begins to develop some color, about 8 minutes. Pour in broth and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer for about 15 minutes. Raise heat to medium- low, add quinoa and simmer for 15 minutes.
3. Stir in Bragg Liquid Aminos and kale and heat just until kale has wilted slightly. Serve immediately.
Recipes adapted with permission from the publisher, Harper Wave, an imprint of Harper Collins Publisher, from "Clean Green Eats" by Candace Kumai. Copyright © 2015