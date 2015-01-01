Sliced Avocado and Smoked Salmon Over Pumpernickel

Photo: Evi Abeler
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
9 Mins
Total Time
19 Mins
Yield
4
Candace Kumai
March 2016

Comfort-food brunch

Adding smoked salmon is an excellent way to double down on the healthy fats in avocado toast.

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 4 slices pumpernickel bread
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil mayonnaise
  • Coconut oil or olive oil cooking spray
  • 1 ripe avocado, thinly sliced
  • 1/4 red onion, thinly sliced
  • 4 ounces high-quality smoked wild-caught salmon
  • Greek yogurt, for dolloping
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons caraway or fennel seeds
  • Fresh oregano, for garnish, optional

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 214
  • Fat per serving 13g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 8mg
  • Fiber per serving 6mg
  • Protein per serving 9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 18g
  • Sodium per serving 421mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 37mg

How to Make It

1. Lightly coat 1 side of each bread slice with mayonnaise. Coat a medium sauté pan with cooking spray and place over medium-low heat. Add bread slices to pan and toast until crisp, about 2 minutes per side. Remove pan from heat and transfer toast to a clean work surface. Cut each slice in half on the diagonal.

2. Arrange 2 or 3 avocado slices on each piece of toast. Add onion slices, then fold smoked salmon on top. Add a dollop of Greek yogurt and sprinkle with caraway seeds. Garnish with fresh oregano, if desired. Serve open-faced.

Recipes adapted with permission from the publisher, Harper Wave, an imprint of Harper Collins Publisher, from "Clean Green Eats" by Candace Kumai. Copyright © 2015

