- Calories per serving 214
- Fat per serving 13g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 8mg
- Fiber per serving 6mg
- Protein per serving 9g
- Carbohydrate per serving 18g
- Sodium per serving 421mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 37mg
Sliced Avocado and Smoked Salmon Over Pumpernickel
Photo: Evi Abeler
Comfort-food brunch
Adding smoked salmon is an excellent way to double down on the healthy fats in avocado toast.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
1. Lightly coat 1 side of each bread slice with mayonnaise. Coat a medium sauté pan with cooking spray and place over medium-low heat. Add bread slices to pan and toast until crisp, about 2 minutes per side. Remove pan from heat and transfer toast to a clean work surface. Cut each slice in half on the diagonal.
2. Arrange 2 or 3 avocado slices on each piece of toast. Add onion slices, then fold smoked salmon on top. Add a dollop of Greek yogurt and sprinkle with caraway seeds. Garnish with fresh oregano, if desired. Serve open-faced.
Recipes adapted with permission from the publisher, Harper Wave, an imprint of Harper Collins Publisher, from "Clean Green Eats" by Candace Kumai. Copyright © 2015