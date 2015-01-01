Matcha-Pistachio-Chocolate Truffles

Photo: Evi Abeler
Prep Time
45 Mins
Cook Time
1 Hour 30 Mins
Total Time
2 Hours 15 Mins
Yield
About 3 dozen truffles
Candace Kumai
March 2016

Good-for-you dessert

Some types of matcha have sugar and/or powdered milk, similar to a hot cocoa mix. Look for the pure, powdered green tea.

Ingredients

  • 3 cups dairy-free premium dark chocolate chips (at least 65[PERCENT]cacao)
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream, at room temperature
  • 1 tablespoon plus 1 tsp. matcha powder
  • 1/3 cup pistachios, shelled and pulsed in a food processor to a fine meal

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 146
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 9mg
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 11g
  • Sodium per serving 3mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 7mg

How to Make It

1. Line a loaf pan or shallow bowl with parchment. In a large saucepan, bring 2 to 3 cupsof water to a simmer. Place aheatproof glass or stainless- steel bowl over saucepan. Add chocolate chips and heavy cream to bowl. Mix well with a spatula as chocolate melts.

2. Remove bowl from heat and stir in 1 Tbsp. matcha. Transfer chocolate mixture to a lined pan or bowl. Let cool to room temperature. Refrigerate for at least 90 minutes to solidify.

3. Using a small melon baller or ice cream scoop, portion truffle mixture and mold with your hands into 1-inch balls. (Lightlymoisten your palms if mixture feels sticky.) Fill a small bowl with crushed pistachios; roll truffles in pistachios, pressing nuts gently into surface. Using a fine-mesh strainer or sifter, dust truffles with 1 tsp. matcha.

4. Transfer truffles to paper cupcake liners or a parchment- lined tin and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Recipes adapted with permission from the publisher, Harper Wave, an imprint of Harper Collins Publisher, from "Clean Green Eats" by Candace Kumai. Copyright © 2015

