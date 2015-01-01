Lemon-Soy Edamame Barley Bowl

1. In a large bowl, whisk together tamari soy sauce, sesame oil, lemon juice, oregano and lemon zest, if desired, until well combined. Add slightly cooled cooked barley to bowl and stir to coat.



2. Add edamame and arugula to bowl with barley mixture and toss gently to combine. Divide salad among 4 bowls, top with tofu and avocado slices and serve.



