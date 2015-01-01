- Calories per serving 157
- Fat per serving 0g
- Saturated fat per serving 0g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 40g
- Sodium per serving 1mg
- Iron per serving 0mg
- Calcium per serving 15mg
Strawberry Lemon Sorbet
Photo: James Ransom
This refreshing sorbet is delicious as is, especially after something grilled and meaty.
This refreshing sorbet is delicious as is, especially after something grilled and meaty. Try easing a scoop into a glass of seltzer or ginger ale for a decidedly grown-up take on a float.
How to Make It
1. In a food processor, pulse chopped lemon pieces and sugar until combined. Pour into a large bowl.
2. Puree strawberries in food processor and add to lemon mixture, along with juice of 1 lemon. Taste and add more juice as necessary. (Lemon flavor should be intense but not overpower strawberries.) Pour mixture into an ice cream machine and churn until frozen. Serve immediately, or transfer to a lidded container and freeze until ready to serve.
Recipe courtesy of The River Café in London and adapted with permission from the publisher, Ten Speed Press, from "Food52 Genius Recipes" by Kristen Miglore. Copyright © 2015