Zucchini-Wheat Berry Salad

Photo: Travis Rathbone; Styling: Megan Hedgpeth
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
1 Hour
Total Time
1 Hour 15 Mins
Yield
Serves 2
Lori Powell
March 2016

Need to dash out the door? Make this meal faster by using precooked brown rice, or whip up some extra when cooking dinner one night.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup hard wheat berries
  • 2 tablespoons sliced almonds
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped tarragon or chives
  • 1 1/2 cups baby spinach, coarse stems removed
  • 2 medium cooked beets, diced (about 1 cup)
  • 1/2 cup crumbled soft goat cheese
  • 1 medium-large zucchini, trimmed and cut lengthwise into ribbons with a vegetable peeler (about 1 1/2 cups)
  • 2 tablespoons dried cherries or cranberries

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 495
  • Fat per serving 32g
  • Saturated fat per serving 8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 16mg
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Protein per serving 14g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 40g
  • Sodium per serving 613mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 120mg

How to Make It

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Place wheat berries in a small saucepan and cover with water by 2 inches. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, uncovered, until tender, about 1 hour. Drain, transfer to a bowl and let cool.

2. While wheat berries are cooking, spread almonds on a small baking sheet and bake, stirring once or twice, until lightly toasted, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl and let cool. In a medium bowl, whisk together lemon juice, mustard, honey, 1/4 tsp. salt and 1/2 tsp.pepper. Slowly whisk in oil until well combined. Stir in tarragon.

3. Layer salad evenly between 2 1-quart-capacity containers, beginning with vinaigrette, then adding wheat berries, spinach, beets, goat cheese, zucchini, almonds and cherries. Cover containers. Salads will keep, covered and refrigerated, for 1 day. Let containers sit at room temperature for at least 20 minutes before serving. Shake container before eating to distribute ingredients.

