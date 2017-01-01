Zucchini-Wheat Berry Salad

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Place wheat berries in a small saucepan and cover with water by 2 inches. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, uncovered, until tender, about 1 hour. Drain, transfer to a bowl and let cool.



2. While wheat berries are cooking, spread almonds on a small baking sheet and bake, stirring once or twice, until lightly toasted, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl and let cool. In a medium bowl, whisk together lemon juice, mustard, honey, 1/4 tsp. salt and 1/2 tsp.pepper. Slowly whisk in oil until well combined. Stir in tarragon.



3. Layer salad evenly between 2 1-quart-capacity containers, beginning with vinaigrette, then adding wheat berries, spinach, beets, goat cheese, zucchini, almonds and cherries. Cover containers. Salads will keep, covered and refrigerated, for 1 day. Let containers sit at room temperature for at least 20 minutes before serving. Shake container before eating to distribute ingredients.



