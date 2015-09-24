- Calories per serving 405
- Fat per serving 21g
- Saturated fat per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 8mg
- Fiber per serving 19g
- Protein per serving 11g
- Carbohydrate per serving 50g
- Sodium per serving 173mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Calcium per serving 502mg
Chia Chai Pudding
Substitute chopped toasted almonds, cashews, or walnuts for the coconut for added protein.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°F. In a small saucepan, bring 1 cup of almond milk to a boil. Add tea bags; remove pan from heat and let tea steep for 5 minutes. Squeeze bags to extract as much liquid as possible; discard bags. Stir in honey; let cool.
While tea is steeping, spread coconut on a small baking sheet and bake, stirring once or twice, until golden brown, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl and let cool.
Whisk yogurt, chia seeds and remaining 1/2 cup almond milk into cooled tea mixture. Divide between 2 2-cup-capacity containers. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight. Just before serving, top with berries and coconut flakes.