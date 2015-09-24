Chia Chai Pudding

Preheat oven to 350°F. In a small saucepan, bring 1 cup of almond milk to a boil. Add tea bags; remove pan from heat and let tea steep for 5 minutes. Squeeze bags to extract as much liquid as possible; discard bags. Stir in honey; let cool.



While tea is steeping, spread coconut on a small baking sheet and bake, stirring once or twice, until golden brown, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl and let cool.



Whisk yogurt, chia seeds and remaining 1/2 cup almond milk into cooled tea mixture. Divide between 2 2-cup-capacity containers. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight. Just before serving, top with berries and coconut flakes.