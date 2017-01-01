Overnight Oats With Stone Fruit

Photo: Travis Rathbone; Styling: Megan Hedgpeth
Prep Time
20 Mins
Chill Time
7 Hours
Total Time
7 Hours 20 Mins
Yield
Serves 2
Lori Powell
March 2016

Use old-fashioned oats for a thick texture. The quick-cooking kind can get too mushy.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups old-fashioned oats
  • 1/2 cup buttermilk
  • 1/2 cup whole milk
  • 2 tablespoons maple syrup
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 2 tablespoons pecans, chopped
  • 1 cup chopped fresh stone fruit, such as cherries, peaches, and/or plums
  • 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 515
  • Fat per serving 14g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 9mg
  • Fiber per serving 10g
  • Protein per serving 15g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 85g
  • Sodium per serving 93mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Calcium per serving 180mg

How to Make It

In a large bowl, stir together oats, buttermilk, milk, syrup, vanilla and cinnamon. Divide between 2 2-cup-capacity containers. Cover and refrigerate for at least 7 hours or overnight.

Preheat oven to 350°F. Spread pecans on a small baking sheet and bake, stirring once, until toasted and fragrant, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl and let cool.

In a small bowl, stir together fruit and lemon juice; divide between 2 small containers. Cover and refrigerate. Just before serving, stir oats mixture and top with fruit and nuts.
 

