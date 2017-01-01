- Calories per serving 515
- Fat per serving 14g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 9mg
- Fiber per serving 10g
- Protein per serving 15g
- Carbohydrate per serving 85g
- Sodium per serving 93mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Calcium per serving 180mg
Overnight Oats With Stone Fruit
Photo: Travis Rathbone; Styling: Megan Hedgpeth
Use old-fashioned oats for a thick texture. The quick-cooking kind can get too mushy.
How to Make It
In a large bowl, stir together oats, buttermilk, milk, syrup, vanilla and cinnamon. Divide between 2 2-cup-capacity containers. Cover and refrigerate for at least 7 hours or overnight.
Preheat oven to 350°F. Spread pecans on a small baking sheet and bake, stirring once, until toasted and fragrant, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl and let cool.
In a small bowl, stir together fruit and lemon juice; divide between 2 small containers. Cover and refrigerate. Just before serving, stir oats mixture and top with fruit and nuts.