Asian Shrimp Salad

1. Place an oven rack 6 inches from heat source and preheat broiler. In a large bowl, toss eggplant with 1 Tbsp. olive oil, a pinch of salt and 1/4 tsp. pepper until well coated. Arrange in a single layer on a baking sheet. Broil, turning eggplant slices once, until golden brown on both sides, 4 to 5 minutes. Let cool on baking sheet.



2. Bring a small saucepan of water to a boil. Add a generous pinch of salt along with edamame; cook until edamame are tender and bright green, about 5 minutes. Drain well and let cool.



3. In a blender, blend carrots, vinegar, orange juice, soy sauce, shallot, ginger, sesame oil, remaining 1 Tbsp. olive oil and ¼ tsp. pepper until as smooth as possible.



4. Toss rice with 1 1/2 Tbsp. cilantro. Divide salad ingredients evenly between 2 1-quart-capacity containers; sprinkle with remaining 1/2 Tbsp. cilantro. Cover containers. Pack dressing in 2 small covered containers. Salads will keep, covered and refrigerated, for 2 days. Let containers sit at room temperature for at least 20 minutes before serving. Add dressing to salads and cover salad containers; shake before eating to distribute ingredients.



