Mini-Avocados with Yogurt, Salmon Roe and Dill

Photo: Ellen Silverman
Prep Time
15 Mins
Total Time
15 Mins
Yield
12 halves
Cheryl Sternman Rule
March 2016

Can't find 3-inch avocados? Buy the smallest ones available and scale up the ingredients: a 1 oz. (28-gram) jar of roe will contain about 6 tsp.

Ingredients

  • 6 3-inch avocados, halved, pits removed
  • 1/2-3/4 cup plain whole-milk Greek yogurt
  • 1 1-oz. jar salmon roe or trout roe
  • A big handful of fresh dill
  • 1 lemon, halved

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 159
  • Fat per serving 14g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 7mg
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 8g
  • Sodium per serving 36mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 24mg

How to Make It

Arrange avocado halves on a platter, hollows up. Fill each with a mound of yogurt (2 to 4 tsp.). Sprinkle with about 1/2 tsp. roe. Top with a few feathery dill fronds. Squeeze with lemon juice to taste and serve.

Recipes adapted with permission from the publisher, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, from "Yogurt Culture" by Cheryl Sternman Rule. Copyright © 2015

