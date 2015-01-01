- Calories per serving 224
- Fat per serving 17g
- Saturated fat per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 28mg
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 8g
- Sodium per serving 134mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 122mg
Labneh-Stuffed Peppers with Feta and Pistachio
Like their bell pepper cousins, Italian sweet peppers provide vitamin A, essential for healthy skin, teeth and eyes.
How to Make It
1. In a medium bowl, blend labneh, feta, 2 Tbsp. chopped pistachios and chopped mint with a fork. Taste, seasoning lightly with salt if necessary (some feta is very salty) and plenty of pepper.
2. Slide a paring knife around stem of each pepper and discard. Using knife, loosen and discard seeds. (You can also gently bang pepper upside down on a cutting board to dislodge them.) With your smallest spoona baby spoon, ideallystuff each pepper with filling to the top.
3. In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat until very hot but not smoking. Add peppers, laying them on their sides. Partly cover skillet and pan-fry peppers on all sides, turning carefully, until filling oozes and skins char and begin to blister, about 6 minutes.
4. Arrange peppers on a platter. Mince remaining 1 Tbsp. pistachios and mint leaves together and sprinkle over peppers to garnish. Serve warm with plenty of pita.