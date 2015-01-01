Labneh-Stuffed Peppers with Feta and Pistachio

Photo: Ellen Silverman
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
7 Mins
Total Time
22 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
Cheryl Sternman Rule
March 2016

Like their bell pepper cousins, Italian sweet peppers provide vitamin A, essential for healthy skin, teeth and eyes.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup labneh, homemade or store-bought
  • 1/4 cup crumbled feta
  • 3 tablespoons finely chopped unsalted pistachios
  • Kosher salt, optional, and freshly ground black pepper
  • 8 ounces Italian sweet peppers (4 large or 6 medium), any color
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Warm pita, for serving

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 224
  • Fat per serving 17g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 28mg
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 8g
  • Sodium per serving 134mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 122mg

How to Make It

1. In a medium bowl, blend labneh, feta, 2 Tbsp. chopped pistachios and chopped mint with a fork. Taste, seasoning lightly with salt if necessary (some feta is very salty) and plenty of pepper.

2. Slide a paring knife around stem of each pepper and discard. Using knife, loosen and discard seeds. (You can also gently bang pepper upside down on a cutting board to dislodge them.) With your smallest spoona baby spoon, ideallystuff each pepper with filling to the top.

3. In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat until very hot but not smoking. Add peppers, laying them on their sides. Partly cover skillet and pan-fry peppers on all sides, turning carefully, until filling oozes and skins char and begin to blister, about 6 minutes.

4. Arrange peppers on a platter. Mince remaining 1 Tbsp. pistachios and mint leaves together and sprinkle over peppers to garnish. Serve warm with plenty of pita.

Recipes adapted with permission from the publisher, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, from "Yogurt Culture" by Cheryl Sternman Rule. Copyright © 2015

