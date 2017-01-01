Avocado–Hearts of Palm Salad

Photo: Marcus Nilsson; Styling: Robyn Glaser
Prep Time
15 Mins
Total Time
15 Mins
Yield
About 1 cup
Jessica Battilana
March 2016

Prepare this salad as close to the serving time as possible—no more than 15 to 20 minutes before—or the avocado will discolor.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon lime zest
  • 1 tablespoon lime juice
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 large ripe avocado, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
  • 1/2 cup drained, coarsely chopped canned hearts of palm (about half a 15-oz. can)
  • 3 tablespoons finely chopped cilantro
  • 2 scallions, white and light green parts only, thinly sliced (about 1/4 cup)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 121
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 6g
  • Sodium per serving 203mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 24mg

How to Make It

1. In a small bowl, whisk together oil, lime zest and juice, garlic and salt until combined.

2. In a medium bowl, combine avocado, hearts of palm, cilantro and scallions. Pour dressing over avocado mixture and gently fold together. Season with additional salt, if desired.

