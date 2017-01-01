Artichoke-Goat Cheese Spread

Photo: Marcus Nilsson; Styling: Robyn Glaser
Prep Time
15 Mins
Total Time
15 Mins
Yield
About 3/4 cup
Jessica Battilana
March 2016

This hearty spread has only 52 calories and 4 grams of fat per 3/4 cup. You'll pack your burgers with a cheesy, creamy topping that's healthy and full of flavor thanks to low-fat mix-in spices and artichokes.

Ingredients

  • 3 ounces mild soft goat cheese, at room temperature
  • 2 whole canned artichoke hearts, drained and finely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan
  • 2 scallions, white and light green parts only, thinly sliced (about 1/4 cup)
  • 1/2 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
  • 1 teaspoon lemon juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • Pinch of red pepper flakes

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 52
  • Fat per serving 4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 8mg
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 2g
  • Sodium per serving 164mg
  • Iron per serving 0mg
  • Calcium per serving 44mg

How to Make It

In a medium bowl, mix all ingredients well with a spoon or rubber spatula. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up