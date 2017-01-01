- Calories per serving 38
- Fat per serving 4g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 0g
- Carbohydrate per serving 2g
- Sodium per serving 67mg
- Iron per serving 0mg
- Calcium per serving 8mg
Spicy Slaw
Photo: Marcus Nilsson; Styling: Robyn Glaser
Spices like mint, cilantro, and a serrano chili pack a fresh and spicy kick to this low-cal side dish.
How to Make It
1. In a medium bowl, combine cabbage, red onion, cilantro, mint and carrot; toss to combine.
2. In a small bowl, whisk together oil, vinegar, chili and salt. Just before serving, pour dressing over cabbage mixture and toss to coat. Season to taste with additional salt, if desired.