Tuna "Poke" Burger Lettuce Wraps

Prep Time
20 Mins
Chill Time
45 Mins
Cook Time
6 Mins
Total Time
1 hour 11 minutes
Yield
Serves 4
Jessica Battilana
March 2016

Tip: Make the slaw and dressing several hours ahead of time and chill separately, covered.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound fresh tuna
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped cilantro
  • 1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger
  • 2 scallions, white and light green parts only, thinly sliced (about 1/4 cup)
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/3 cup sesame seeds, lightly toasted
  • Canola oil, for frying
  • Butter lettuce leaves, for serving

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 279
  • Fat per serving 16g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 44mg
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 30g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 4g
  • Sodium per serving 294mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 130mg

How to Make It

Using a sharp knife, trim any sinew from fish. Cut into 1/4-inch cubes and put in a medium bowl. Add cilantro, ginger, scallions, sesame oil, olive oil, garlic and salt; use your hands to mix gently but thoroughly. Cover and refrigerate mixture until very cold, about 30 minutes.

With slightly moistened hands, form tuna mixture into 4 3/4-inch-thick patties. Place on a plate, cover and refrigerate until firm, about 15 minutes. Spread sesame seeds on a rimmed baking sheet or plate and coat each burger on both sides with seeds, pressing gently to help them adhere.

Heat a large cast-iron or nonstick skillet over medium-high heat; add a thin film of canola oil to skillet. When oil is hot, add burgers and cook until sesame seeds are golden, about 2 minutes. Gently flip burgers and cook opposite side until seeds are golden, about 2 minutes longer. (Burgers will still be very rare in the center.)

Transfer burgers to plates and serve with lettuce leaves. Serve with Spicy Slaw and/or Avocado–Hearts of Palm Salad.
 

