Buckwheat-Flax Pancakes with Walnuts

Photo: Sara Remington
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time (per batch)
4 Mins
Yield
About 24 4-inch pancakes
Alex Glasscock and Sue Glasscock
March 2016

Buckwheat is gluten-free and rich in minerals, fiber and protein; flaxseed adds omega-3s.

Ingredients

  • 2/3 cup rolled oats
  • 2 tablespoons flaxseed, toasted
  • 3/4 cup buckwheat flour
  • 1 1/4 cups unsweetened almond milk
  • 1 large egg, plus 1 large egg white
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • Scant 1 teaspoon sea salt
  • 2 tablespoons pure maple syrup
  • 1 tablespoon walnut oil, plus more for brushing
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped walnuts
  • 1 pint strawberries, hulled and sliced, for serving

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 102
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 16mg
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 12g
  • Sodium per serving 305mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 79mg

How to Make It

In a blender, pulse oats and flaxseed until ground into a coarsely textured flour. Add buckwheat flour, almond milk, egg, egg white, baking powder and salt and blend until well mixed. Blend in maple syrup and walnut oil.

Brush a griddle or well-seasoned cast-iron skillet with walnut oil and heat over medium-high heat. Spoon about 2 Tbsp. batter onto griddle, creating a 4-inch pancake. Repeat with more batter, evenly spacing pancakes so they don’t crowd griddle. Sprinkle top of pancakes with chopped walnuts, about 1/2 tsp. per pancake. Cook pancakes until a few holes appear on surface and bottoms are browned, about 3 minutes.

Using a spatula, carefully flip pancakes over and cook until opposite sides are golden brown, about 1 minute. Transfer pancakes to serving plates and repeat with remaining batter. Serve with additional maple syrup, if desired, and strawberries.
 

Recipes adapted with permission from the publisher, Rizzoli USA, from "The Ranch at Live Oak Cookbook" by Alex Glasscock and Susan Glasscock. Copyright © 2015

