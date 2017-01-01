Cauliflower Masala With Tofu

Prep Time
25 Mins
Cook Time
15 Mins
Total Time
40 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
Laraine Perri
March 2016

If you like, you can swap in basmati rice instead of naan.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup coconut milk
  • 1/2 teaspoon garam masala
  • 6 teaspoons coconut oil
  • 1 pound cauliflower florets
  • 1 medium onion, thinly sliced
  • 2 tablespoons minced fresh ginger
  • 5 cloves garlic, minced (about 2 Tbsp.)
  • 1 large jalapeno, seeded and minced
  • 2 teaspoons ground coriander
  • 1/2 teaspoon cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon tumeric
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 7- or 8-oz. package prebaked tofu, cut into bite-size cubes
  • 1 cup frozen peas, thawed
  • 1/3 cup chopped cilantro
  • Lime wedges, for serving
  • Naan, optional

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 313
  • Fat per serving 19g
  • Saturated fat per serving 13g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Protein per serving 18g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 19g
  • Sodium per serving 678mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Calcium per serving 97mg

How to Make It

1. In a small bowl, combine coconut milk and garam masala.

2. In a 12-inch nonstick skillet, heat 2 tsp. oil over medium-high heat until very hot; swirl to coat skillet. Add half of cauliflower and half of onion; cook, undisturbed, for 1 minute, then stir-fry for 1 minute. Transfer to a plate. Add another 2 tsp. oil; repeat with remaining cauliflower and onion.

3. Add remaining 2 tsp. oil, ginger, garlic and jalapeño to skillet. Stir-fry until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Stir in spices and salt; add 3/4 cup water. Return cauliflower and onion to skillet. Stir in tofu. Cover and steam until cauliflower is just tender, about 5 minutes.

4. Stir in peas and coconut milk mixture. Stir-fry until heated through, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Add cilantro. Serve with lime wedges and warm naan, if desired.

