- Calories per serving 450
- Fat per serving 15g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 4mg
- Fiber per serving 15g
- Protein per serving 15g
- Carbohydrate per serving 69g
- Sodium per serving 875mg
- Iron per serving 6mg
- Calcium per serving 207mg
Roasted Garlic, Artichoke, and Asparagus Pasta
Quinoa has more protein than any other grain, and this meal has 15 grams each of protein and fiber to keep you satisfied.
How to Make It
1. Preheat oven to 450°F. In a bowl, toss asparagus, artichokes, onion, 2 Tbsp. oil, thyme and 1/2 tsp. each salt and pepper. Spread on a baking sheet. Place each garlic half, cut-side up, on a piece of foil. Drizzle each with 1/2 tsp. oil. Wrap tightly; place next to vegetables on sheet. Roast, stirring vegetables occasionally, until vegetables are golden and garlic is soft, 20 minutes. Unwrap garlic, squeeze out cloves and mash.
2. Bring a pot of water to a boil. Add 1 tsp. salt and pasta. Stir and cook until pasta is al dente, 9 minutes or according to package directions.Reserve 1/2 cup water; drain pasta.
3. In a large nonstick skillet, warm 1 Tbsp. oil over medium heat. Add vegetables, garlic, vinegar, cooking water, pasta and 1/2 tsp. each salt and pepper. Simmer, stirring, until pasta is well coated. Top with Parmesan.