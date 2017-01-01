- Calories per serving 321
- Fat per serving 9g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 20mg
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Protein per serving 14g
- Carbohydrate per serving 49g
- Sodium per serving 613mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Calcium per serving 125mg
Spaghetti All'amatriciana
Spelt, an ancient grain, is rich in protein and fiber, and it's best used in sautéed dishes (it can fall apart when baked).
How to Make It
1. In a large nonstick skillet, sauté pancetta over medium heat until golden, 3 minutes. Add onion and red pepper flakes; sauté until onion has softened, 3 minutes. Add garlic; sauté for 1 minute. Pour in wine; simmer until almost evaporated, 30 seconds. Add tomatoes with juice and tomato paste, squeezing tomatoes to break them up. Simmer, stirring frequently, until reduced and thickened, 10 minutes. Remove skillet from heat.2. Bring a pot of water to a boil. Add salt and pasta. Stir and cook until al dente, 7 minutes or according to package directions. Reserve 1/2 cup cooking water; drain pasta.3. Add cooking water, pasta and 1/4 cup pecorino to skillet. Cook over medium heat, stirring gently, until pasta is coated and sauce has reduced to desired consistency, 2 to 3 minutes. Top with remaining 1/4 cup pecorino and additional red pepper flakes, if desired.