Creamy Three-Mushroom Pasta

Travis Rathbone
Prep Time
25 Mins
Cook Time
30 Mins
Total Time
55 Mins
Yield
6
Lori Powell
March 2016

Swap out your usual pasta for a whole-wheat version, which has double the fiber of ordinary pasta with fewer calories.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 leeks, white and pale green parts only, halved lengthwise and sliced
  • 2 medium shallots, finely chopped
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 8 ounces shiitake mushrooms, stems discarded, caps sliced
  • 8 ounces cremini mushrooms, stems trimmed, sliced
  • 8 ounces oyster mushrooms, stems trimmed, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 2/3 cup dry white wine
  • 10 ounces whole-wheat pappardelle
  • 1/2 cup low-sodium chicken broth
  • 1/4 cup mascarpone
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 376
  • Fat per serving 15g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 23mg
  • Fiber per serving 9g
  • Protein per serving 13g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 51g
  • Sodium per serving 333mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Calcium per serving 84mg

How to Make It

1. Bring a pot of water to a boil. In a large nonstick skillet, warm oil over medium-high heat. Add leeks and shallots and sprinkle with 1/2 tsp. each salt and pepper; sauté until tender, 5 minutes. Add mushrooms; sauté until cooked down, 7 minutes. Pour in wine; simmer until reduced by half, 2 minutes. Remove skillet from heat.

2. Add 1 tsp. salt and pasta to boiling water. Stir and cook until pasta is al dente, 9 minutes or according to package directions. Reserve 1/2 cup cooking water; drain pasta.

3. Add pasta, cooking water, broth, mascarpone and parsley to skillet. Cook over medium-low heat, stirring, until liquid has reduced and pasta is well coated, 3 minutes. Season with additional salt and pepper, if desired.

