- Calories per serving 410
- Fat per serving 13g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 48mg
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Protein per serving 27g
- Carbohydrate per serving 48g
- Sodium per serving 764mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Calcium per serving 159mg
Pasta With Broccoli Rabe and Sausage
The buttery, slightly nutty flavor of kamut can be subbed into any kind of pasta dish thanks to its similar texture to regular pasta. Try it baked, sautéed, or cold in a salad.
How to Make It
1. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. In a large nonstick skillet, warm oil over medium-high heat. Cook sausage, stirring and breaking up lumps, until golden brown, about 3 minutes. Add onion, rosemary and ½ tsp. salt. Reduce heat to medium and cook, stirring, until tender, about 3 minutes. Stir in broccoli rabe, garlic and red pepper flakes and sauté until broccoli rabe is tender, 5 to 8 minutes, adding broccoli rabe by handfuls if skillet is too full. Remove skillet from heat.
2. Add 1 tsp. salt and pasta to boiling water. Stir and cook until pasta is al dente, about 10 minutes or according to package directions. Reserve 1/2 cup cooking water; drain pasta.
3. Add broth, 1/4 cup cheese, pasta and cooking water to skillet. Cook over medium heat until liquid has reduced and coats pasta, about 3 minutes. Divide pasta among bowls, sprinkle with remaining 1/4 cup cheese and additional red pepper flakes, if desired, and serve.