Spring Pea Pasta Salad

Travis Rathbone
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
20 Mins
Total Time
40 Mins
Yield
6
Lori Powell
March 2016

Tip: Brown rice pasta tends to stick together while cooking, so stir frequently.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 2 cups fresh green peas, or 1 10-oz. box frozen, thawed
  • 1 cup frozen shelled edamame, thawed (about 5 oz.)
  • 2 cups sugar snap peas (about 6.5 oz.)
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 3 tablespoons white wine vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • 4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 shallot, finely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh tarragon or dill
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 12 ounces tube-shaped brown rice pasta, such as caserecce or penne
  • 1/2 cup crumbled soft goat cheese or feta

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 411
  • Fat per serving 14g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 11mg
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Protein per serving 12g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 57g
  • Sodium per serving 669mg
  • Iron per serving 6mg
  • Calcium per serving 114mg

How to Make It

1. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Have ready 2 bowls of ice water. When water boils, add 1 tsp. salt, peas and edamame and bring back to a boil. Cook until tender, 3 to 4 minutes. Using a slotted spoon or sieve, transfer vegetables to a bowl of ice water. Add sugar snap peas to pot of water and bring back to a boil. Cook until just tender, about 30 seconds. Transfer to other bowl of ice water, reserving boiling water. Once vegetables are cold, drain well. Cut sugar snap peas into fourths crosswise.

2. In a serving bowl, whisk together lemon juice, vinegar and mustard. Add oil in a slow stream, whisking until thickened and well combined. Stir in shallot and tarragon. Season with 1 tsp. salt and 1/2 tsp. pepper.

3. Cook pasta in reserved pot of boiling water until al dente, about 12 minutes or according to package directions. Drain pasta well and immediately transfer to bowl with vinaigrette. Add vegetables and cheese. Gently toss together until pasta is well coated. Season with additional pepper, if desired. Serve at room temperature.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up