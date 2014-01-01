Slow-Roasted Organic Chicken With Parsley, Sage, Rosemary, and Thyme

Mark Jordan
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
1 Hour
Stand Time
15 Mins
Total Time
1 Hour 30 Mins
Yield
6
Franklin Becker and Peter Kaminsky
March 2016

Herbs pack quite a nutrient punch. Rosemary may help fight cancer, thyme can ease coughs, parsley has vitamin K to aid healing, and sage can soothe anxiety.

Recipe Is:
Low Carbohydrate

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon paprika
  • 1 tablespoon sea salt
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 3 1/2- to 4-lb. organic roasting chicken
  • 1/2 cup fresh parsley leaves
  • 1/2 cup fresh sage leaves
  • 1/2 cup fresh rosemary
  • 1/2 cup fresh thyme
  • 1 lemon, quartered
  • 4 cloves garlic
  • 2 shallots, chopped

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 373
  • Fat per serving 28g
  • Saturated fat per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 115mg
  • Fiber per serving 0g
  • Protein per serving 29g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 1g
  • Sodium per serving 883mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 19mg

How to Make It

Preheat oven to 450°F. In a small bowl, mix together oil, paprika, salt and garlic powder until a paste forms; rub it liberally on inside and outside of chicken. Stuff cavity of chicken with parsley, sage, rosemary, thyme, lemon quarters, garlic and shallots. Truss chicken.

Set chicken on a rack in a roasting pan and roast until juices run clear and internal temperature of chicken at its thickest part (the thigh) registers 165°F, 50 to 60 minutes. Remove pan from oven and baste chicken with juices that have collected on bottom of pan. Let rest for 15 minutes. Carve at the table, or cut into 8 pieces before serving.
 

Good Fat Cooking © 2014

