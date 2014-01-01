Slow-Roasted Organic Chicken With Parsley, Sage, Rosemary, and Thyme

Preheat oven to 450°F. In a small bowl, mix together oil, paprika, salt and garlic powder until a paste forms; rub it liberally on inside and outside of chicken. Stuff cavity of chicken with parsley, sage, rosemary, thyme, lemon quarters, garlic and shallots. Truss chicken.



Set chicken on a rack in a roasting pan and roast until juices run clear and internal temperature of chicken at its thickest part (the thigh) registers 165°F, 50 to 60 minutes. Remove pan from oven and baste chicken with juices that have collected on bottom of pan. Let rest for 15 minutes. Carve at the table, or cut into 8 pieces before serving.

