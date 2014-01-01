- Calories per serving 445
- Fat per serving 14g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Protein per serving 9g
- Carbohydrate per serving 74g
- Sodium per serving 172mg
- Iron per serving 5mg
- Calcium per serving 77mg
Portuguese Potatoes
Mark Jordan
Look for brands of olive oil with a harvest date and grab the most current one. It may have a stronger flavor and even a trace of bitterness—both signs of good quality.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°F. In a large bowl, combine potatoes, garlic, shallots, paprika and oil. Season with salt and pepper. Toss to evenly coat. Spread potatoes in a single layer on a baking sheet. Roast until tender and crisp, about 25 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and toss with parsley and lemon juice.
Good Fat Cooking © 2014