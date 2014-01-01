Portuguese Potatoes

Mark Jordan
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
25 Mins
Total Time
45 Mins
Yield
4
Franklin Becker and Peter Kaminsky
March 2016

Look for brands of olive oil with a harvest date and grab the most current one. It may have a stronger flavor and even a trace of bitterness—both signs of good quality.

Ingredients

  • 4 large Idaho potatoes, washed, dried and cut into 1-inch chunks
  • 5 cloves garlic, chopped
  • 2 shallots, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons paprika
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 cup chopped parsley
  • Juice of 1 lemon

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 445
  • Fat per serving 14g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Protein per serving 9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 74g
  • Sodium per serving 172mg
  • Iron per serving 5mg
  • Calcium per serving 77mg

How to Make It

Preheat oven to 350°F. In a large bowl, combine potatoes, garlic, shallots, paprika and oil. Season with salt and pepper. Toss to evenly coat. Spread potatoes in a single layer on a baking sheet. Roast until tender and crisp, about 25 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and toss with parsley and lemon juice.

Good Fat Cooking © 2014

