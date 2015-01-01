Ginger Shrimp With Almond Sauce

Travis Rathbone
Prep Time
12 Mins
Cook Time
14 Mins
Total Time
26 Mins
Yield
1
Cynthia Sass, MPH, RD
March 2016

This zesty meal contains superfood spices like turmeric and ginger, and it's ready in less than 30 minutes.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 small onion, minced (about 1/4 cup)
  • 1/2 cup low-sodium vegetable broth
  • 1 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1/4 red bell pepper, seeded and finely chopped (about 1/4 cup)
  • 1/2 cup whole snow peas
  • 1/2 cup thinly sliced red cabbage (about 1/8 head)
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger
  • 1/8 teaspoon turmeric
  • 1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
  • 2 tablespoons unsweetened almond butter
  • 1/2 cup cooked fresh or frozen lima beans
  • 3 ounces cooked medium shrimp, peeled and deveined

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 465
  • Fat per serving 18g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 179mg
  • Fiber per serving 13g
  • Protein per serving 35g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 40g
  • Sodium per serving 915mg
  • Iron per serving 5mg
  • Calcium per serving 227mg

How to Make It

1. In a skillet, cook onion in 1/4 cup broth over low heat until translucent, about 6 minutes. Add garlic, bell pepper, snow peas and cabbage. Cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 2 to 3 minutes.

2. Add ginger, turmeric, crushed red pepper, remaining 1/4 cup broth and almond butter; stir until uniform. Add beans. Cook, stirring occasionally, until heated through, about 2 minutes.

3. Transfer bean mixture to a plate, top with shrimp and serve.

Slim Down Now, © 2015

