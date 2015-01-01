Ginger Shrimp With Almond Sauce

1. In a skillet, cook onion in 1/4 cup broth over low heat until translucent, about 6 minutes. Add garlic, bell pepper, snow peas and cabbage. Cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 2 to 3 minutes.



2. Add ginger, turmeric, crushed red pepper, remaining 1/4 cup broth and almond butter; stir until uniform. Add beans. Cook, stirring occasionally, until heated through, about 2 minutes.



3. Transfer bean mixture to a plate, top with shrimp and serve.



