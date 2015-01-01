- Calories per serving 404
- Fat per serving 16g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Fiber per serving 14g
- Protein per serving 14g
- Carbohydrate per serving 52g
- Sodium per serving 170mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Calcium per serving 69g
Balsamic Lentil Quinoa Lettuce Cups
Travis Rathbone
This salad offers 14 grams each of fiber and protein, so it's an ideal option for a healthy lunch you can make ahead of time. Cut carbs (and avoid soggy bread) by using lettuce leaves to serve this bean and quinoa salad.
How to Make It
1. In a sealable container, whisk vinegar, oil, lemon juice, garlic, celery seed and pepper.
2. Add lentils, tomato, onion, bell pepper and basil; cover and gently shake to coat with dressing. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.
3. Fill lettuce leaves with quinoa, top with lentil mixture and serve.
Slim Down Now, © 2015