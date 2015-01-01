Balsamic Lentil Quinoa Lettuce Cups

Travis Rathbone
Prep Time
12 Mins
Cook Time
30 Mins
Total Time
42 Mins
Yield
1
Cynthia Sass, MPH, RD
March 2016

This salad offers 14 grams each of fiber and protein, so it's an ideal option for a healthy lunch you can make ahead of time. Cut carbs (and avoid soggy bread) by using lettuce leaves to serve this bean and quinoa salad.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons lemon juice
  • 1 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1/8 teaspoon celery seed
  • pinch black pepper
  • 1/2 cup rinsed and drained canned lentils
  • 1 plum tomato, diced
  • 1/4 small red onion, diced (about 1/4 cup)
  • 1/4 yellow bell pepper, seeded and diced (about 1/4 cup)
  • 3 fresh basil leaves, chopped (about 1 Tbsp.)
  • 3-4 Bibb lettuce leaves
  • 1/2 cup cooked quinoa, cold

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 404
  • Fat per serving 16g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 14g
  • Protein per serving 14g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 52g
  • Sodium per serving 170mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 69g

How to Make It

1. In a sealable container, whisk vinegar, oil, lemon juice, garlic, celery seed and pepper.

2. Add lentils, tomato, onion, bell pepper and basil; cover and gently shake to coat with dressing. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

3. Fill lettuce leaves with quinoa, top with lentil mixture and serve.

Slim Down Now, © 2015

