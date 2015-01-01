Moroccan Omelet

Travis Rathbone
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
15 Mins
Total Time
25 Mins
Yield
1
Cynthia Sass, MPH, RD
March 2016

This tasty breakfast treat packs in 27 grams of filling protein to get your morning off to an energizing start.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 1/4 small red onion, diced (about 1/4 cup)
  • 1/4 cup low-sodium vegetable broth
  • 8 grape tomatoes, halved, or quartered if large
  • 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1 small clove garlic, minced
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground cumin
  • pinch each ground coriander, turmeric, cinnamon and black pepper
  • 1/2 cup rinsed and drained canned chickpeas
  • 1 large egg plus 3 large egg whites, beaten
  • 3/4 cup baby spinach
  • 1/4 avocado, sliced

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 394
  • Fat per serving 14g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 186mg
  • Fiber per serving 12g
  • Protein per serving 27g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 42g
  • Sodium per serving 342mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Calcium per serving 143mg

How to Make It

1. In a nonstick skillet, cook onion in broth over low heat until translucent, about 6 minutes.

2. Add tomatoes, lemon juice, garlic, spices and chickpeas; cook, stir-ring occasionally, until tomatoes have cooked down slightly, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer to a bowl.

3. Wipe skillet and mist with olive oil spray. Pour in eggs, then spinach; cook until eggs set, 4 minutes.

4. Fold omelet; plate, top with chickpea mix and garnish with avocado.

Slim Down Now, © 2015

