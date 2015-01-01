- Calories per serving 394
- Fat per serving 14g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 186mg
- Fiber per serving 12g
- Protein per serving 27g
- Carbohydrate per serving 42g
- Sodium per serving 342mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Calcium per serving 143mg
Moroccan Omelet
This tasty breakfast treat packs in 27 grams of filling protein to get your morning off to an energizing start.
How to Make It
1. In a nonstick skillet, cook onion in broth over low heat until translucent, about 6 minutes.
2. Add tomatoes, lemon juice, garlic, spices and chickpeas; cook, stir-ring occasionally, until tomatoes have cooked down slightly, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer to a bowl.
3. Wipe skillet and mist with olive oil spray. Pour in eggs, then spinach; cook until eggs set, 4 minutes.
4. Fold omelet; plate, top with chickpea mix and garnish with avocado.
