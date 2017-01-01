Mediterranean Crispy Chickpea Salad

Travis Rathbone
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
6 Mins
Total Time
26 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
Lori Powell
March 2016

This crunchy salad makes for a great light lunch that's only 224 calories.

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 15.5-oz. can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
  • 1 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh oregano
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 3 cups chopped romaine, from 1 large heart
  • 1/2 small English cucumber, chopped (about 1 cup)
  • 1/4 small red onion, chopped (about 3 Tbsp.)
  • 1/2 cup coarsely chopped pitted kalamata or green olives
  • 1/2 cup crumbled feta, optional

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 224
  • Fat per serving 14g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Protein per serving 6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 19g
  • Sodium per serving 591mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 70mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a medium bowl, whisk together 1 Tbsp. oil, cumin and 1/4 tsp. salt. Add chickpeas, stirring to coat. In a medium nonstick skillet, cook chickpea mixture over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, until chickpeas are golden brown and slightly crisp, 4 to 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook, stirring, until golden and fragrant, 30 seconds. Transfer to a plate.

Step 2

In a large bowl, whisk together vinegar, remaining 2 Tbsp. oil, oregano and 1/4 tsp. each salt and pepper. Add romaine, cucumber, onion, chickpeas, olives and feta, if desired. Toss until well coated and serve.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up