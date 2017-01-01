- Calories per serving 224
- Fat per serving 14g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Protein per serving 6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 19g
- Sodium per serving 591mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Calcium per serving 70mg
Mediterranean Crispy Chickpea Salad
Travis Rathbone
This crunchy salad makes for a great light lunch that's only 224 calories.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
In a medium bowl, whisk together 1 Tbsp. oil, cumin and 1/4 tsp. salt. Add chickpeas, stirring to coat. In a medium nonstick skillet, cook chickpea mixture over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, until chickpeas are golden brown and slightly crisp, 4 to 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook, stirring, until golden and fragrant, 30 seconds. Transfer to a plate.
Step 2
In a large bowl, whisk together vinegar, remaining 2 Tbsp. oil, oregano and 1/4 tsp. each salt and pepper. Add romaine, cucumber, onion, chickpeas, olives and feta, if desired. Toss until well coated and serve.