Toasted Rye Bread Panzanella

Travis Rathbone
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
20 Mins
Total Time
35 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
Lori Powell
March 2016

Research shows that rye can help control blood sugar and keep appetite in check, but look for whole-grain rye bread to reap these benefits.

Ingredients

  • 3 cups torn rye bread with seeds
  • 1/2 cup apple cider
  • 1/3 cup cider vinegar
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 8 ounces precooked chicken sausage, sliced
  • 2 apples, halved, cored and cut into 1/2-inch cubes
  • 1/2 small red onion, sliced (about 1/4 cup)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 325
  • Fat per serving 16g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 63mg
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Protein per serving 12g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 35g
  • Sodium per serving 942mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 63mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°F. Arrange bread in a flat layer on a baking sheet and bake until pale golden, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer to a serving bowl; let cool.

Step 2

In a small bowl, whisk together apple cider, vinegar, mustard and 1 Tbsp. oil. In a large nonstick skillet, warm remaining 1 Tbsp. oil over medium heat. Cook sausage, turning, until golden brown on both sides, about 4 minutes total. Transfer to bowl with bread pieces. Add apples to skillet; cook, stirring, until golden and soft, about 6 minutes. Transfer to bowl with sausage and bread. Remove skillet from heat and pour in cider mixture, stirring and scraping up any browned bits.

Step 3

Pour hot cider mixture into bowl with bread mixture; add onion, celery and parsley, tossing to combine well. Season with salt and pepper.

