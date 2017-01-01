Toasted Rye Bread Panzanella

Preheat oven to 350°F. Arrange bread in a flat layer on a baking sheet and bake until pale golden, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer to a serving bowl; let cool.

Step 2

In a small bowl, whisk together apple cider, vinegar, mustard and 1 Tbsp. oil. In a large nonstick skillet, warm remaining 1 Tbsp. oil over medium heat. Cook sausage, turning, until golden brown on both sides, about 4 minutes total. Transfer to bowl with bread pieces. Add apples to skillet; cook, stirring, until golden and soft, about 6 minutes. Transfer to bowl with sausage and bread. Remove skillet from heat and pour in cider mixture, stirring and scraping up any browned bits.