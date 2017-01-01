Roasted Carrot Salad

Travis Rathbone
Prep Time
25 Mins
Cook Time
20 Mins
Total Time
45 Mins
Yield
Serves: 4
Lori Powell
March 2016

If your dates are still hard, soak them in hot water for a few minutes to soften, then thoroughly pat dry before chopping them for the salad.

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 1 3/4 pounds carrots (about 10 medium), peeled and halved lengthwise and crosswise
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 8 ounces lacinato kale (1 small bunch), coarse stems removed and leaves cut into bite-size pieces
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons grainy mustard
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped pitted dates (1 1/2 oz.)
  • 1/4 cup shaved pecorino or Parmesan

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 271
  • Fat per serving 13g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 4mg
  • Fiber per serving 8g
  • Protein per serving 6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 37g
  • Sodium per serving 1,008mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 211mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place a rack in center of oven; preheat to 450°F. In a medium bowl, toss carrots with 1 Tbsp. oil, 1/2 tsp. salt and 1/4 tsp. pepper. Arrange in a flat layer on a large baking sheet. Roast, stirring occasionally, until golden brown in spots and tender, about 20 minutes.

Step 2

Rub kale with remaining 1/2 tsp. salt and 1 Tbsp. lemon juice until softened. Divide among 4 plates. Whisk together mustard, honey and remaining 1/4 tsp. pepper and 2 Tbsp. lemon juice. Slowly whisk in remaining 2 Tbsp. oil.

Step 3

Top kale with roasted carrots. Drizzle with dressing and sprinkle with dates and cheese. Season with additional pepper, if desired, and serve.

