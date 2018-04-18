- Calories per serving 278
- Fat per serving 13g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 30mg
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Protein per serving 23g
- Carbohydrate per serving 17g
- Sodium per serving 699mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Calcium per serving 96mg
Tuna, Bean and Escarole Salad
Need a quick pick-me-up meal? Our Tuna, Bean, and Escarole Salad will help you feel full and energized, and it takes just a few minutes to put together.
Canned tuna has lots of vitamin D and is a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, including eicosapentaenoic acids (EPAs) and docosahexaenoic acids (DHAs), which are thought to help boost mood. Cannellini beans provide fiber, protein, and iron, and they’re one of the best nutritional sources of potassium. And escarole offers crunch, along with plenty of nutrients.
To make this salad, whisk together lemon juice, garlic, rosemary, salt, and pepper in a small bowl. In a separate serving bowl, combine the escarole, tuna, and beans with roasted bell peppers. Add in the dressing and sprinkle with some ricotta salata or Parmesan.
How to Make It
In a small bowl, whisk together lemon juice, garlic, rosemary, salt and pepper. Slowly add oil in a stream, whisking, until emulsified.
Combine escarole, tuna, beans and roasted bell peppers in a serving bowl. Gently toss in lemon vinaigrette until coated. Sprinkle with cheese, if desired, and serve.