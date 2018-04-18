Need a quick pick-me-up meal? Our Tuna, Bean, and Escarole Salad will help you feel full and energized, and it takes just a few minutes to put together.

Canned tuna has lots of vitamin D and is a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, including eicosapentaenoic acids (EPAs) and docosahexaenoic acids (DHAs), which are thought to help boost mood. Cannellini beans provide fiber, protein, and iron, and they’re one of the best nutritional sources of potassium. And escarole offers crunch, along with plenty of nutrients.

To make this salad, whisk together lemon juice, garlic, rosemary, salt, and pepper in a small bowl. In a separate serving bowl, combine the escarole, tuna, and beans with roasted bell peppers. Add in the dressing and sprinkle with some ricotta salata or Parmesan.