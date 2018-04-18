Tuna, Bean and Escarole Salad

Yield
Serves 4
Lori Powell
March 2016

Need a quick pick-me-up meal? Our Tuna, Bean, and Escarole Salad will help you feel full and energized, and it takes just a few minutes to put together.

Canned tuna has lots of vitamin D and is a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, including eicosapentaenoic acids (EPAs) and docosahexaenoic acids (DHAs), which are thought to help boost mood. Cannellini beans provide fiber, protein, and iron, and they’re one of the best nutritional sources of potassium. And escarole offers crunch, along with plenty of nutrients.

To make this salad, whisk together lemon juice, garlic, rosemary, salt, and pepper in a small bowl. In a separate serving bowl, combine the escarole, tuna, and beans with roasted bell peppers. Add in the dressing and sprinkle with some ricotta salata or Parmesan.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 2 teaspoons chopped fresh rosemary
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 7 cups packed chopped escarole (about 7 oz.)
  • 2 5-oz. cans tuna packed in its own juice or in water, drained and flaked
  • 1 15.5-oz. can cannellini beans, rinsed and drained
  • 2 pieces jarred roasted bell peppers, drained and chopped (about 1/2 cups)
  • 6 tablespoons shaved ricotta salata or Parmesan, optional

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 278
  • Fat per serving 13g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 30mg
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Protein per serving 23g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 17g
  • Sodium per serving 699mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 96mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a small bowl, whisk together lemon juice, garlic, rosemary, salt and pepper. Slowly add oil in a stream, whisking, until emulsified.

Step 2

Combine escarole, tuna, beans and roasted bell peppers in a serving bowl. Gently toss in lemon vinaigrette until coated. Sprinkle with cheese, if desired, and serve.

