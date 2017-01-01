Mexican Chicken and Vegetable Salad

Travis Rathbone
Prep Time
25 Mins
Total Time
25 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
Lori Powell
March 2016

This zesty, crunchy salad is hearty enough to be your main dish, thanks to 10 grams of fiber and 37 grams of belly-flattening protein.

Ingredients

  • 3 cups shredded skinless, boneless, cooked store-bought rotisserie chicken
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1 tablespoon chili powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 3 cups packed torn radicchio (about 4 oz.)
  • 1 cup chopped jicama (about 5 oz.)
  • 2 avocados, halved, pitted and cubed
  • 1/4 cup cilantro leaves
  • 1/4 cup sliced almonds, toasted
  • 2 scallions, sliced on a bias

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 453
  • Fat per serving 29g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 99mg
  • Fiber per serving 10g
  • Protein per serving 37g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 17g
  • Sodium per serving 575mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 66mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a large serving bowl, toss chicken with 1 Tbsp. oil, 2 Tbsp. lime juice, chili powder and salt.

Step 2

Add remaining ingredients and remaining 1 Tbsp. each oil and lime juice; gently toss to combine until well coated. Serve immediately.

