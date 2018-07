Chocolate Infinity Pie

Make crust: Line bottom of an 8 1/2-inch springform pan with parchment. Combine crust ingredients plus 1 Tbsp. water in a food processor; process until fine crumbs form. Press dough into prepared pan, pressing up along sides. Freeze until set, at least 4 hours.

Step 2

Make filling: Combine filling ingredients in a food processor or blender; process until completely smooth. Pour into prepared piecrust. Refrigerate, uncovered, for at least 6 hours to firm up. Refrigerate any leftovers in a covered container for up to 4 days.