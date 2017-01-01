The Ultimate Unbaked Brownies

Lara Ferroni
Prep Time
15 Mins
Chill Time
2 Hours
Total Time
2 Hours 15 Mins
Yield
16 brownies
Katie Higgins
March 2016

Use Grade B (or Grade A, Dark Color, Robust Flavor) maple syrup for this recipe. It's darker and more flavorful than most Grade A types (the quality is the same).

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 cups cups loosely packed pitted dates
  • 1 1/2 cups walnuts
  • 1/2 cup plus 2 Tbsp. cacao powder or unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 3/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 cup pure maple syrup
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil or melted coconut oil

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 207
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 29g
  • Sodium per serving 63mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 39mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine dates, walnuts, 6 Tbsp. cacao powder, 1 1/2 tsp. vanilla, 2 tsp. water and salt in a food processor. Process until completely smooth.

Step 2

Lightly grease an 8-inch square baking dish, or line dish with parchment or waxed paper. Transfer dough to dish. Press dough very firmly into dish with your hands until dough is evenly distributed.

Step 3

In a medium mixing bowl, combine remaining 1/4 cup cacao powder, remaining 1/2 tsp. vanilla, maple syrup and oil. Stir until mixture forms a paste (this is the frosting). Spread paste evenly over dough in baking dish. Refrigerate brownies for at least 2 hours to set, then cut into squares. Refrigerate any leftovers in a covered container for up to 2 weeks, or freeze for up to 2 months.

Chocolate-Covered Katie

Read More

