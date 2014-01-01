- Calories per serving 199
- Fat per serving 14g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 16g
- Sodium per serving 398mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Calcium per serving 41mg
Roasted Beets With Chimichurri
Photo: Kimberley Hasselbrink
More than just a garnish, parsley—like other leafy greens—is rich in iron and vitamins A, C, and K.
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 400°F. Scrub beets; pierce with a fork and place in a small baking dish. Cover with a snug lid or wrap tightly with aluminum foil. Bake until fork-tender, 45 to 60 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool.
Step 2
While beets roast, make chimichurri: In a small bowl, combine oil, vinegar, shallot, parsley, oregano, salt and crushed red pepper flakes. Whisk thoroughly.
Step 3
Remove skins from beets. Slice beets crosswise 1/2 inch thick. Carefully toss slices with chimichurri. Serve immediately.
Vibrant Food (Ted Speed Press © 2014)