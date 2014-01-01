Yogurt-Paprika Chicken With Lemon

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large mixing bowl, combine yogurt, ginger, paprika, cumin, garlic, lemon juice and salt. Toss chicken in marinade, generously coating all sides of meat. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour.

Step 2 Preheat oven to 400°F. Remove chicken from refrigerator and arrange in a single layer in a roasting pan. Nestle lemon halves among chicken pieces. Roast until chicken registers 165°F on an instant-read thermometer, about 30 minutes.