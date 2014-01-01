- Calories per serving 400
- Fat per serving 28g
- Saturated fat per serving 10g
- Cholesterol per serving 172mg
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 32g
- Carbohydrate per serving 4g
- Sodium per serving 728mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Calcium per serving 64mg
Yogurt-Paprika Chicken With Lemon
Paprika adds a punch of flavor to chicken, and it's loaded with vitamin A, which is essential for eye health.
How to Make It
In a large mixing bowl, combine yogurt, ginger, paprika, cumin, garlic, lemon juice and salt. Toss chicken in marinade, generously coating all sides of meat. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour.
Preheat oven to 400°F. Remove chicken from refrigerator and arrange in a single layer in a roasting pan. Nestle lemon halves among chicken pieces. Roast until chicken registers 165°F on an instant-read thermometer, about 30 minutes.
Finish cooking chicken 6 inches under broiler until just beginning to blacken in places, 3 to 5 minutes. Garnish with a generous sprinkle of chopped cilantro. Serve with roasted lemons on the side to squeeze over chicken.
Vibrant Food (Ted Speed Press © 2014)