- Calories per serving 231
- Fat per serving 14g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 27g
- Sodium per serving 451mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Calcium per serving 80mg
Shredded Brussels Sprouts With Apples and Mustard Seeds
Mustard seeds have phytonutrients that may help ward off gut and lung cancers.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°F. Arrange pecans in a single layer on a baking sheet. Toast, shaking pan once or twice, until golden brown and fragrant, 8 to 10 minutes. Let cool on a cutting board for 5 minutes, then coarsely chop.
Thinly slice Brussels sprouts crosswise into 1/4-inch rounds. Remove any woody stems that remain and, using your fingers, break up Brussels sprouts into thin ribbons.
Make dressing: Whisk cider vinegar, honey, mustard seeds, shallot, salt and pepper to taste.
In a large skillet, warm oil over medium heat. Add shredded Brussels sprouts; sauté, stirring, until soft but still retaining some crunch, about 5 minutes. Add dressing and cook, stirring to combine, for 1 to 2 minutes longer. Remove from heat. Toss apples and pecans with sprouts. Serve immediately.