Shredded Brussels Sprouts With Apples and Mustard Seeds

Photo: Kimberley Hasselbrink
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
20 Mins
Total Time
40 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
Kimberley Hasselbrink
March 2016

Mustard seeds have phytonutrients that may help ward off gut and lung cancers.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup raw pecans
  • 16 ounces Brussels sprouts
  • 2 tablespoons cider vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon plus 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1 tablespoon brown mustard seeds
  • 1 1 small shallot, minced
  • 3/4 teaspoon fine sea salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 sweet tart red apple, such as Braeburn or Pink Lady, cored and diced

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 231
  • Fat per serving 14g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 27g
  • Sodium per serving 451mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 80mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°F. Arrange pecans in a single layer on a baking sheet. Toast, shaking pan once or twice, until golden brown and fragrant, 8 to 10 minutes. Let cool on a cutting board for 5 minutes, then coarsely chop.

Step 2

Thinly slice Brussels sprouts crosswise into 1/4-inch rounds. Remove any woody stems that remain and, using your fingers, break up Brussels sprouts into thin ribbons.

Step 3

Make dressing: Whisk cider vinegar, honey, mustard seeds, shallot, salt and pepper to taste.

Step 4

In a large skillet, warm oil over medium heat. Add shredded Brussels sprouts; sauté, stirring, until soft but still retaining some crunch, about 5 minutes. Add dressing and cook, stirring to combine, for 1 to 2 minutes longer. Remove from heat. Toss apples and pecans with sprouts. Serve immediately.

Vibrant Food (Ted Speed Press © 2014)

