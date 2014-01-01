Shredded Brussels Sprouts With Apples and Mustard Seeds

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 350°F. Arrange pecans in a single layer on a baking sheet. Toast, shaking pan once or twice, until golden brown and fragrant, 8 to 10 minutes. Let cool on a cutting board for 5 minutes, then coarsely chop.

Step 2 Thinly slice Brussels sprouts crosswise into 1/4-inch rounds. Remove any woody stems that remain and, using your fingers, break up Brussels sprouts into thin ribbons.

Step 3 Make dressing: Whisk cider vinegar, honey, mustard seeds, shallot, salt and pepper to taste.