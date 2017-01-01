Chocolate Dipped Clementines

Photo: Romulo Yanes
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
2 Mins
Total Time
22 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
Laraine Perri
March 2016

Clementine slices covered in chocolate and pistachios will satisfy any sweet, salty, and crunchy craving.

Ingredients

  • 2 ounces dark chocolate, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon shelled, roasted unsalted pistachios, very finely chopped
  • Sea salt
  • 4 clementines, peeled, pith removed, in segments

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 127
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 1mg
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 17g
  • Sodium per serving 73mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 31mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place chocolate in a small bowl set over a pan of simmering water. Cook, stirring occasionally, until just melted, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir until smooth. In a separate bowl, combine pistachios and a generous pinch of salt.

Step 2

Remove pan from heat but keep bowl over hot water. Dip clementine segments halfway into chocolate; arrange on a serving plate. Sprinkle chocolate halves with pistachio mixture.

