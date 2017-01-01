Citrus Salad With Tequila and Lime

Photo: Romulo Yanes
Prep Time
20 Mins
Total Time
20 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
Laraine Perri
March 2016

Tequila, lime zest, lime juice, and sugar make a tasty "dressing" for this fat-free salad that can be served before or after a meal.

Ingredients

  • 2 navel oranges
  • 2 blood oranges
  • 2 small yellow grapefruit
  • 2 tablespoons silver tequila
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • 1 tablespoon superfine sugar
  • 1 teaspoon finely slivered fresh mint

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 160
  • Fat per serving 0g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 35g
  • Sodium per serving 1mg
  • Iron per serving 0mg
  • Calcium per serving 102mg

How to Make It

Slice ends off fruit and, with a sharp knife, trim off peel and white pith. Slice fruit crosswise into 1/4-inch wheels, removing any seeds. Arrange on a serving platter. In a small bowl, whisk tequila, lime zest, lime juice and sugar. Drizzle over fruit; sprinkle with mint and serve.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up