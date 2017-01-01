Thai Chicken Soup With Coconut and Lime

Photo: Romulo Yanes
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
25 Mins
Total Time
45 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
Laraine Perri
March 2016

Serve this rich and indulgent soup with lime wedges for an added kick of citrus.

Recipe Is:
Low Carbohydrate

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon canola oil
  • 2 lemongrass stalks, tough parts discarded, bottom bulb finely chopped
  • 1 large shallot, thinly sliced
  • 4 quarter-size slices fresh ginger, peeled and sliced
  • 2 1/2 cups low-sodium chicken broth
  • 4 teaspoons Asian fish sauce
  • 2 teaspoons packed brown sugar
  • 4 ounces shiitake mushrooms, stems discarded and caps thinly sliced
  • 1/2 small red bell pepper, seeded and thinly sliced, slices halved on diagonal
  • 12 ounces boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut crosswise into thin strips
  • ounces 1 13.5-ounce can coconut milk
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1/3 cup roughly torn cilantro
  • 2 scallions, thinly sliced (about 1/4 cup)
  • Thai chiles, thinly sliced, optional
  • Lime wedges, for serving

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 380
  • Fat per serving 27g
  • Saturated fat per serving 19g
  • Cholesterol per serving 54mg
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 25g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 14g
  • Sodium per serving 634mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Calcium per serving 45mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Warm a large saucepan over medium heat. Add oil; swirl to coat. Add lemongrass, shallot and ginger; cook, stirring, until fragrant and beginning to soften, about 2 minutes. Add broth, fish sauce and sugar; bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for 10 minutes. Strain, pressing on solids; discard solids.

Step 2

Return soup to pan; bring back to a simmer over medium-low heat. Stir in mushrooms and bell pepper; cook for 2 minutes. Stir in chicken; cook until just opaque, about 2 minutes longer. Stir in coconut milk and lime juice; cook, stirring occasionally, until warmed through. Ladle into serving bowls and top with cilantro, scallions and chilies, if desired. Serve with lime wedges.

