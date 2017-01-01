- Calories per serving 235
- Fat per serving 12g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 53mg
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 20g
- Carbohydrate per serving 10g
- Sodium per serving 488mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Calcium per serving 65mg
Tangerine Beef With Snow Peas
For a dinner that's under 250 calories per serving, this zesty tangerine beef meal is packed with protein to keep you full and satisfied.
How to Make It
Halve steak lengthwise; freeze for 15 minutes to firm slightly. Thinly slice crosswise.
In a small bowl, combine tangerine juice, oyster sauce, soy sauce, sherry, ginger, garlic, cornstarch, sriracha and a generous grind of pepper.
Warm a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat until very hot. Add 2 tsp. oil; swirl to coat. Add half of steak; sear for 1 minute. Toss until steak just loses its raw color, 30 seconds longer. Transfer to a plate. Repeat with 2 tsp. oil and remaining steak. Pour off and discard any liquid in skillet.
Add remaining 2 tsp. oil to skillet; swirl to coat. Add snow peas and stir-fry for 1 minute. Add scallions; stir-fry for 30 seconds. Add sauce, reduce heat to medium and simmer for 1 minute. Return steak to skillet and cook until just warmed through, about 1 minute. Stir in zest. Serve with rice, if desired.